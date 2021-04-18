In the area of ​​the Molkino farm in the Krasnodar Territory, local residents found dozens of corpses of wild animals. This was reported by REN TV with reference to eyewitnesses on Sunday, April 18.

It is noted that in one of the meadows there were many carcasses of shot and strangled foxes and wolves. Local residents suggested that the reason for this could be the sanitary shooting of wild animals, but the true motives of the incident remain unknown.

At the time of writing, there were no comments from law enforcement officers and regional bodies of natural supervision.

Earlier it was reported about the mass death of turtles in the lake of the Voronezh Biosphere Reserve. The administration of the reserve suggested that this could have happened due to the freezing of the reservoir.