Another 26 bodies were exhumed in eastern Kenya on Sunday (23), bringing to more than 50 the number of corpses found by police in just over a week, as part of an investigation into the death of followers of a religious sect.

“Today [domingo]we exhumed 26 bodies, bringing the total number to 47” in the last three days, said Charles Kamau, head of criminal investigations of the subcommittee in Malindi (east), who added that searches are continuing.

Last week, authorities found the bodies of four members of the Good News International Church, run by Makenzie Nthenge, who allegedly urged her followers to fast to “know Jesus”.

The investigators intervened in the region after a complaint that pointed to the existence of a possible mass grave.

However, many adherents of the sect are still hiding in a forested area.

A woman was found on Sunday by authorities with her eyes bulging and refusing to eat, before being transferred in an ambulance.

The woman “absolutely refused first aid and closed her mouth tightly, refusing to eat and wanted to continue her fast until death,” Hussein Khalid, a member of the organization Haki Africa, who warned the police about the activities of the organization, told AFP. sect.

“We ask the national government to send troops to the ground so that we can go to the interior [da mata] to help the victims who continue to fast until they die,” he added.

Another 11 faithful, seven men and four women aged between 17 and 49, were hospitalized last week after receiving help in the forest region, known as Shakahola.

The sect’s leader, Makenzie Nthenge, appeared before the police on April 15 before being arrested.

A police source said that Nthenge had started a hunger strike and that he “is praying and fasting” while he remains in prison.

According to local media, six followers of Makenzie Nthenge were also arrested.

– ‘Great commotion’ –

In a report, the police indicated that they had received information about several people “starved to death on the pretext of knowing Jesus after a suspect, Makenzie Nthenge, pastor of the International Church of the Good News, brainwashed them.”

According to local media, Makenzie Nthenge had been arrested and charged last month after two children died of starvation while being cared for by their parents.

However, he posted bail of 100,000 Kenyan Shillings (R$3,728) and was released.

Men dressed in white uniforms and masks continue digging in the earth in search of other bodies, an AFP journalist found on Sunday.

“Many security agents have been sent to the nearly 320-hectare forest, which is fenced off and declared a crime scene,” Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said on Twitter, adding that he would attend the site on Tuesday.

Several bodies were placed in blue body bags, according to an AFP journalist.

“It’s a hard blow and a big shock for our country,” Sebastian Muteti, head of child protection in Kilifi County, told AFP.

The case will be considered by Justice on May 2.