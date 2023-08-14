Mexican authorities reported on Monday the discovery of dozens of dismembered, packed and frozen corpses in refrigerators of organized crime houses in Veracruz, eastern state of the country experiencing a wave of violence by criminal gangs.

The police reports indicate that the human remains, not yet quantifiedwere in two safe houses that criminals operated in the municipality of Poza Rica, an oil region in the north of the state.

Ministerial and expert authorities maintain forensic identification work to determine an approximate number of victims.

Although the incident was reported on Monday, the discovery occurred on Sunday, when members of the Mexican Army, the State Secretary of Public Security and the State Attorney General’s Office carried out searches in properties used to commit crimes in that area, which has suffered high-impact crimes since last January.

This Monday they remain operational in different properties in that northern area of ​​Veracruz in search of more safe houses and human remains, since initial findings suggest that more victims are likely to be located.



The civil organization Causa en Común, dedicated to documenting cases of extreme violence, placed Veracruz in first place in the nation with the highest number of victims of acts of extreme and high-impact violence, with 899 victims of this type of event.

In the last two decades, Veracruz has suffered from violence related to the operation of drug cartels, that diversified their activities into kidnapping, migrant smuggling, and extortion.

From 2018 to last March, Veracruz maintains first place with the largest number of clandestine graves at the national level.

Data from the Fourth Public Safety Strategy Report revealed thate Veracruz registered a total of 335 clandestine graves, corresponding to 11.97% of the graves in the country and with it, the first place at the national level.

EFE

