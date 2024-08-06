“It is not surprising that athletes are getting infected because the virus is spreading so quickly in other countries,” Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s director of pandemic preparedness and prevention, said at a news conference in Geneva.

“In recent months, several countries have seen COVID-19 outbreaks, including at the Olympic Games, where at least 40 athletes have tested positive,” she added, stressing that the IOC, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, “has looked at all the different approaches that should be applied” during mass gatherings such as the Olympic Games and has taken “the necessary measures.”

She stressed that the virus “is still very much present” in the world, and is spreading “in all countries.”

Data collected by the World Health Organization through a monitoring system in 84 countries showed that the proportion of positive tests has increased in recent weeks.

Van Kerkhove noted that this increase “has led to an increase in the number of people transferred to hospitals and deaths in many countries.”

“In general, the rate of positive tests is more than 10 percent, but this number varies from one region to another,” she explained. In Europe, for example, it is more than 20 percent.

But she noted that sewage monitoring suggests the virus’s prevalence is “two to 20 times higher than currently reported.”

“This is important because the virus continues to evolve, putting us all at risk of more dangerous viruses emerging that could escape our control,” she warned.

She noted that such a widespread spread of the coronavirus is “unusual” for this season, because respiratory virus epidemics tend to occur when the weather is cold.

WHO continues to call on governments to improve their surveillance of the virus and populations to protect themselves, including through vaccination.

But Van Kerkhove noted that the current situation is still different from the period between 2020 and 2022, because the world now has treatments, testing methods and vaccines.

The World Health Organization has noted a worrying decline in vaccine uptake over the past two years, particularly among health workers and people over 60 years of age.

She stressed the need to “address this situation.”