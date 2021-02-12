Archaeologists have restored more than 150 artifacts dating from the late 18th – mid-20th century that were discovered in the old territory of the Moscow Zoo in 2020. This is reported on website mayor and government of the capital.

Among the finds are various household items, copper and silver coins, nails, buttons, glass bottles and flasks, as well as fragments of tiles.

The head of the department of cultural heritage of the city of Moscow, Alexei Yemelyanov, noted that the collection of 152 artifacts is ready for transfer to the museum fund. “Among the finds are pottery from the 18th century, such as a red clay smoking pipe, a silver teaspoon and fragments of china,” he added, stressing that archaeological observations at the zoo will continue this year.

The acquired collection also includes a samovar key made of non-ferrous metal from the late 19th – early 20th century, which allows you to regulate the water pressure in the tap. The found ceramic fondant jars, in which cosmetics were previously stored, belong to the same period. It is noted that some of the items retained the brands of popular trading companies and manufacturers of that time.

It took the specialists more than one month to restore the objects. The artifacts were cleaned of corrosion and contamination with the help of solutions, now they are planned to be transferred to the capital’s museums.

The capital’s zoo is located on the site of the former Presnensky ponds. In the 18th and early 20th centuries, this territory was home to low-rise urban buildings with merchant mansions, estates and tenement houses.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!