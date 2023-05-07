Home page politics

From: Andrew Apetz

Split

Numerous arrests were made in London on the fringes of the coronation. The police are now justifying their criticized actions.

London – It was a historic event in London: on Saturday (May 6), Charles III. and Camilla were crowned the new royal couple of Great Britain. Tens of thousands flocked to the British capital’s boulevard in the morning to follow the procession. In addition to the onlookers, thousands of police officers were on duty to secure the royal event. With the exception of a few minor things, the celebrations were peaceful. But the supposedly unspectacular arrest of several protesters on the fringes of the coronation of King Charles III. now caused considerable criticism.

Arrests during coronation: police take on anti-monarchy movement

A total of 52 people were arrested during Saturday’s coronation, the Metropolitan Police said. The reasons given by the police included riots, public nuisance and breach of the peace. Among those arrested were several demonstrators of the political campaign “Republic”, which aims to abolish the British monarchy and establish a republic with a democratically elected head of state. According to the British newspaper The Guardians, the group is said to have gathered in Trafalgar Square. Hundreds of protest banners were found in a rental car, which the police are said to have later confiscated.

“They arrested six of our organizers and confiscated hundreds of posters,” an activist told AFP. Among those arrested was Republic leader Graham Smith. He and several of his associates were arrested before they could hold up placards that read “Not My King.” “They didn’t tell us why they arrested them or where they are being held,” said another Republic activist.

Protesters in London during the procession of King Charles III. and Queen Camilla. (Archive photo) © Mosa’ab Elshamy/dpa

The group had announced a week earlier that they would not disrupt the procession. In addition, there are said to have been several agreements with the officials in advance. In the British media, human rights activist Peter Tatchell is now speaking of a breach of trust between the anti-monarchist movement and the police. The police broke their “promise by arresting the leader of ‘Republic’, confiscating their posters and megaphones, […] so the king cannot see the protest as he drives by on the way to the palace.”

Officers in London arrest members of Volunteer Security Service

In addition to the demonstrators from the anti-monarchy movement, three other people are said to have been arrested in the London district of Soho in the early hours of the morning. According to the police, those arrested are suspected of disturbing the coronation procession with sirens. Those arrested were volunteers from the security service Night Skys, which aims to help vulnerable people in London’s nightlife. According to media reports, the sirens were manually triggered alarm devices used to attract attention in emergency situations.

“We are deeply concerned by the reports that our Night Stars volunteers were arrested overnight. This service has long been a familiar and welcome sight in the West End. [Seine Mitarbeiter] are fully trained so they can help the most vulnerable on the streets late at night,” quoted The Guardians Aicha Less, Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Protection at Westminster City Council.

At least 19 climate activists from the group “Just Stop Oil” were also arrested in central London during the coronation. This was announced by the group itself. A AFPReporter also reported that several activists were taken away in handcuffs by police on The Mall between Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square.

Coronation of Charles III: Police defend arrests

The police operations have met with fierce criticism. Amnesty International boss Sacha Deshmukh publicly criticized the rigor of the police and emphasized: “The mere possession of a megaphone or carrying placards should never be a reason for a police arrest.” A number of collusions have taken place with Scotland Yard.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police are adamant that they understand the “public concern following the arrests” but have a duty to monitor protests “in an appropriate manner consistent with relevant legislation.” “We also have a duty to intervene if the protest becomes criminal and can lead to serious disruption,” said Police Representative Karen Findlay, who led the large-scale police operation at the coronation. “It depends on the context,” she added. “The coronation is an event that happens only once in a generation and that is an important consideration in our assessment.” According to the police, all those arrested remain in custody for the time being. (aa/afp)