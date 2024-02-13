An attic collapsed in a burning residential building in Anapa, damaging 32 apartments

In a burning residential building in Anapa, 32 apartments were damaged. About it RIA News said a source in the emergency services.

The agency's interlocutor clarified that the fire completely engulfed the attic and it collapsed across the entire area.

Earlier it was reported that rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations evacuated 440 people from the building, including 112 children. One person was injured. Three temporary accommodation centers have been set up for residents.