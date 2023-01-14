The first home game of 2023, which should have been the start of a resurrection for Ajax, has ended in disappointment. The errant national champion even had to cherish a point against number four FC Twente after a happy opening phase and an early red card for Devyne Rensch: 0-0.

Schreuder opted for the same field players in the top match as against NEC, against whom Ajax recorded their fourth consecutive loss of points last week despite a very nice first half. That meant that of the five recovered flu cases that missed the cup victory against FC Den Bosch on Wednesday, only the defensively minded Jurriën Timber and Edson Álvarez started again. The offensively set Steven Bergwijn, Steven Berghuis and Mohammed Kudus took place on the bench, where striker Brian Brobbey started back in the base after shoulder complaints.

The only change compared to the resumption in Nijmegen last week took place under the bar. Goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli made his debut in the Eredivisie and he will not soon forget his first minutes in the Johan Cruijff Arena. In the first seven minutes, the Argentinian world champion, taken over from Villarreal for ten million, escaped his first goal against Ajax three times.

Rulli was first able to pick up the ball after Vaclav Cerny hit the post on a pass from Gijs Smal, who persevered. A minute later, the closing post saw a header from Michel Vlap stay out of the goal via the other post. And again a minute later Rulli was completely seen when Ricky van Wolfswinkel passed him, but the Mexican Jorge Sánchez prevented the clever striker from sliding the ball into the empty goal.

Devyne Rensch experienced ten minutes before the break that Van Wolfswinkel is still a clever attacker. Until then, Ajax had come close to the opening goal once, when Lars Unnerstall cleverly knocked a free kick out of the corner by Davy Klaassen – whether or not extended – when the youngster overshot the routine with a deep pass. When Van Wolfswinkel felt the hand for a moment, he didn’t have to think long. The striker lay down and eventually saw Allard Lindhout draw the red card for Rensch.

“If you look at the match image, you have to be satisfied with 0-0,” said Alfred Schreuder after the match. Read his reaction and that of Tadic here.

That happened with a five-minute delay, when Rensch was already on the stretcher. Before that, Twente captain, the doctors of Ajax had been in a hurry for months and Ajax players mainly tried to change the guide’s mind. In vain, because the errant champion had to continue with ten men. And judging from the final phase of the first half, in which Vlap appeared free for Rulli after a cunning pass from Van Wolfswinkel, but failed hopelessly, Ajax was heading for a very expensive defeat in the title fight.

After all, the team from Amsterdam had not succeeded in keeping the goal clean in the Eredivisie for four months (!). But as the second half progressed, Ajax once again seemed to cross the line with a clean sheet. With a compact organization and a good dose of fighting spirit, the outsider was kept away from Rulli in the title race. The Tukkers didn't get much further than long shots. In fact, the biggest chance fell on the other side, where Kenneth Taylor, schlemiel in Nijmegen and match winner in Den Bosch, shot just wide.

For example, the team that often aroused the same annoyances before the break as before the winter break (Calvin Bassey, who fought with the ball, took the crown, while Francisco Conceição finally seized his chance as right winger) was admired for the passion in the second half. Ajax kept the goal clean against the number four from Enschede, even with an encirclement in the final phase. Opposite to the first clean sheet since September, there is also the weakest series of five consecutive games of this century. As a result, Ajax threatens to have to prepare for the next squatter, next week in De Kuip, with a five-point deficit to Feyenoord (the leader will meet wandering Groningen on Sunday).



