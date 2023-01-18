Home page politics

Putin is said to have formulated new goals in the Ukraine war. Ukraine reports several explosions in the Chernihiv region.

Supply problems: In the Bakhmut region, Ukrainian troops are encountering problems.

In the Bakhmut region, Ukrainian troops are encountering problems. Russia’s Plans: Vladimir Putin sets deadline for taking Donbass.

Vladimir Putin sets deadline for taking Donbass. This News ticker on military developments in the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from January 18, 8:22 p.m: According to the situation report of the Ukrainian General Staff, on Wednesday (January 18) there were again dozens of air and missile attacks on Ukrainian targets by Russian troops. As the authority announced in its evening Facebook report, there were 22 airstrikes and 50 attacks by Russian multiple rocket launchers. In addition, Ukraine once again observed joint military exercises by Russian and Belarusian units.

Update from January 18, 6:10 p.m.: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wants to prevent further attacks on the Ukrainian accident reactor with the constant presence of its team of experts in Chernobyl. That’s what IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday in the facility near the Belarusian border, when his agency’s observer mission began work. “We hope that there will be no further occupation or attack on the power plant,” Grossi said.

Grossi traveled to Ukraine earlier this week to permanently deploy small IAEA teams in Chernobyl and in three operating nuclear power plants in Ukraine. The presence of international observers should not only reduce the risk of Russian attacks, but the experts should also constantly report on the security of the plants and provide technical assistance. Grossi’s proposal for a non-aggression zone around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant has not yet been implemented.

News about the Ukraine war: series of explosions in Chernihiv

Update from January 18, 3:40 p.m.: Heavy shelling erupted in Chernihiv Oblast on Wednesday afternoon. This was reported by the “Operative Command Pivnich”. Facebook. The Russian troops launched a total of 11 airstrikes with the help of mortars “within 15 minutes,” it said.

According to initial findings, however, no soldiers were injured in the violent explosions. Information on civilian casualties and infrastructural damage is not yet available.

News about the Ukraine war: Putin promises a license for industrial workers

Update from January 18, 2:20 p.m.: Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a visit to the Obukhov plant in St. Petersburg, said military industry workers could be exempted from the forthcoming spring call-up. Reported about it, among other things CNN.

“As for the conscripts who are called up for military service, they are exempt from being called up: considering that the defense industry is currently overloaded and you work in three shifts, and the products of defense industry companies are in great demand, we check currently the possibility of granting a stay to those who are called up for military service,” he told factory workers on Wednesday.

News about the Ukraine war: Kyiv is apparently planning the next counter-offensive

Update from January 18, 1:10 p.m.: According to media reports, Ukraine is planning a new counter-offensive in the Luhansk region. The focus of the battles: the small town of Kreminna and its surroundings. The place is surrounded by a forest and serves the Russian army, among other things, as a logistical center. As the picture reported that mostly Russian reservists are stationed there, which could be an easy target for battle-hardened Ukrainians.

News about the Ukraine war: Supply problems for the Ukrainian army around Bakhmut

Update from January 18, 10:15 am: According to British intelligence services, the Russian capture of the Ukrainian city of Soledar also poses problems for Ukraine when it comes to supplying the larger city of Bakhmut. One of two main supply routes is coming under increasing pressure, the British Ministry of Defense said in its daily briefing on Wednesday.

Since the Ukrainian forces withdrew from Soledar in the Donbass region in the past few days, the place has been under the control of the Russian military and Wagner mercenaries deployed by Russia. The Ukrainian armed forces are believed to have set up a new line of defense further west, the British said. In the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine is said to be continuing to defend the city against continuous Russian attacks.

News about the Ukraine war: Putin sets a new deadline for his army

First report from January 18: Moscow/Kyiv – According to a Ukrainian intelligence spokesman, Vladimir Putin has given the new commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine a deadline of March to take control of Donbass.

Andriy Yuzov, representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, told the Ukrainian TV channel Freedom TV on Monday (January 16), General Valery Gerasimov received the order to capture the eastern region of Ukraine by March. As the Ukrainska Pravda reported, Yusov also said in the interview that Putin had set similar deadlines in the past – but without success.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was approached on Tuesday (January 17) about the alleged March deadline, the Russian state news agency Tass reported. “No, I can’t comment on that and I have no intention of doing so,” Peskow reportedly replied. (nak with dpa)