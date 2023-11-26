Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Press Split

Russia is said to have lost a total of 76 passenger aircraft due to sanctions – particularly due to a lack of spare parts from the West.

Moscow – The ongoing war in Ukraine is not leaving its mark on the Russian economy. In addition to high costs for the military, the Kremlin is repeatedly surprised by the consequences of the sanctions. Among other things, Russia is said to have lost a large number of passenger aircraft.

“Unexpectedly surprised”: Russia lost 76 aircraft to sanctions

The USA and EU responded to the Russian war of aggression with sanctions – with consequences for the aviation industry. Russian-operated planes have been sanctioned by the US government and aircraft manufacturers have stopped supplying spare parts and new planes to the country, reported Newsweek.

Russia apparently didn’t see this coming: “We were unexpectedly surprised,” said Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyeva on Saturday at the opening of an exhibition entitled “Russia on the Move.” The state news agency reported RIA Novosti. “In total we lost 76 passenger aircraft.”

Because of sanctions, Russia is lacking spare parts in the aviation industry – which is leading to more emergency landings. © IMAGO/Ural Airlines Telegram Channel

Sanctions for Russia: Many aircraft continue to fly without updates and maintenance checks

In a report for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Aviation expert Anastasia Dagaeva explained that Moscow “lost international flight destinations, leasing contracts and technical support for its foreign flights in just a few days.” The Kremlin tried to avoid returning leased aircraft. The government tried to persuade airlines to re-register the planes in Russia, reported Bloomberg News already in March. Many aircraft continued to fly – but without important software upgrades and mandatory maintenance checks.

“Stay afloat”: Russia wants to move more of its aviation industry domestically

The Kremlin’s current goal is to find alternatives to spare parts and machines manufactured in the West in order to keep the industry going. The Russian Ministry of Transport expects that Russia will reduce the number of foreign aircraft in service. The plan is part of a program to develop the country’s aviation sector by 2030, the state news agency reported Interfax. “The main goal of Russian civil aviation at the moment is to stay afloat until 2030,” Dagaeva said, adding that it will not disappear anytime soon but will become more self-sufficient.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

Missing spare parts: Planes have to make an emergency landing due to technical problems

Due to inadequate maintenance of the aircraft, emergency landings of Russian planes occur again and again, reported Newsweek. Accordingly, a Ural Airlines Airbus 320 landed in an open field in September. The technical problems with the passenger plane were due to a lack of spare parts. The aircraft in question has still not been recovered and is currently fenced off. According to CEO Sergey Skuratov, a rescue would take around a month. (hk)