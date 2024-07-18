Defense Ministry reports interception of 43 drones off Crimean coast

Dozens of drones attacked Crimea. The Defense Ministry reported this Telegram. This concerns not only aircraft, but also unmanned drones, the military department emphasized.

Thus, ten unmanned boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed near Crimea – all of them were heading towards the shore. In addition, 33 drones were intercepted in the sky above the peninsula.

Two more aerial drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, the military department added.