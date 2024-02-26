Dozens were killed yesterday, Sunday, in a “major attack” targeting the town of Natiabwani in eastern Burkina Faso, on the same day as another bloody attack targeting a church, security and local sources reported Monday.

A security source said, “Gunmen attacked a mosque in Natyabuani, on Sunday, at around five in the morning (local time and GMT), killing dozens” of people.

A resident reported by phone that “most of the victims were men who gathered in the mosque” to pray.

Another local source explained, “The terrorists entered the city early in the morning, surrounded the mosque and opened fire on the worshipers who were there to perform prayers… A number of them were shot dead.”

The same source added that “members of the military detachment and volunteers in defense of the homeland (civilian assistants to the army) were also targeted by these hordes that came in large numbers,” indicating a “major attack” given the number of attackers who also caused great material damage.

Natiabwane is located about sixty kilometers south of Fada Ngorma, the capital of the Eastern Province, which has been regularly targeted by terrorist attacks since 2018.

– “Catholics, Muslims and military” – On the same day of this attack on the mosque, at least fifteen worshipers were killed and two wounded by terrorists during a mass in a Catholic church in northern Burkina Faso, according to the Vicar General of the Diocese of Dore, Father Jean-Pierre Sawadogo.

Several other attacks also occurred on Sunday, most notably against the Tankwalo military detachment (east), and against the 16th Rapid Intervention Battalion near Kongosi (north) and the mixed battalion in the Wahigoya region (north).

Security sources reported that “the elements' response to these various attacks, with the support of aircraft,” enabled “the neutralization of several hundred terrorists.”

In the past, there were several attacks targeting churches and mosques launched by terrorists.