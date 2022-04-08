Dozens of people have died and more than a hundred have been injured this Friday in a Russian missile attack on the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine, when hundreds of civilians tried to move to safer areas of the country, according to reported the ukrainian state railway company. This company has indicated that two projectiles have hit the station in this city. Kramatorsk, with around 165,000 inhabitants, located in Donbas, north of Donetsk, has remained under the control of kyiv despite attempts to conquer it by pro-Russian rebels since the 2014 uprising. The Kremlin, which since 25 February has placed the conquest of the Donbas region, in the southeast of the country, as a priority in its military strategy, and has denied responsibility for the attack.

“According to operational data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 wounded in the rocket attack on the Kramatorsk railway station,” the state railway company said. The city is located just twenty kilometers from Sloviansk, a key point in the military corridor that Moscow wants to establish from Kharkov to Donbas. Local authorities in the area have in recent days urged civilians to leave while it is possible and safe.

In front of the Kramatorsk station, according to the photographs and videos received from the press displaced to the place and users of social networks, several charred cars and the remains of a missile were seen. The place was littered with abandoned suitcases, broken glass and debris. The interior of the station was covered in blood, often trampled and spread out into the street, due to the movement of bodies.

The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, has spread through his Telegram profile the condemnation of the attack. “They are cynically destroying the civilian population,” Zelensky has said. “If it is not punished, they will never stop.” The mayor of the city, Oleksander Honcharenko, has estimated that around 4,000 people, especially the elderly, women and children, were waiting at the station for the arrival of the trains.

The brutal attack against the civilian population coincides with the visit made to the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, by the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, and the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Borrell has “strongly” condemned the launch of missiles against the Kramatorsk station and has stated that it is a “new attempt to close the escape routes for those fleeing an unjustified war, causing human suffering”.

Three trains carrying evacuees were precisely blocked in the same region this Thursday, after another air attack. The Russian Army has denied responsibility for the offensive against civilians waiting to catch the train and has described the information as “provocations”. The Kremlin has denied targeting civilians since it began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. In this same sense, the pro-Russian militias of Donetsk have accused kyiv of the attack. “The Ukrainian Army has attacked Kramatorsk with rockets,” according to the militias’ territorial defense office, quoted by the Interfax agency.

According to the separatists, the attack was carried out with Tochka-U tactical missiles, the fragments of which fell in the vicinity of the train station. Several Russian pro-government sources have stated on Telegram that the Russian Army does not have Tochka-U missiles at its service.

Both Ukraine and Western intelligence services argue that Russian forces have been regrouping to launch a new offensive in the east and that Moscow plans to seize as much territory as it can in the Donbas region, which it already partially controls.

This Thursday, Washington has confirmed the total withdrawal of Russian forces from the northern area of ​​​​kyiv. The Russian deployment would have moved to the borders of Belarus and the western fringe of Russia. According to the latest war report issued by the High General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, Moscow is still preparing for an offensive in eastern Ukraine. “The main efforts of the Russian invaders continue to focus on the capture of Mariupol, the offensive in the area of ​​​​the city of Izium [situada en el río Donets, en la región de Jarkov] and towards the Donetsk area”, the Ukrainian military command has pointed out.

