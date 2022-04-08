Dozens were killed in a rocket attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Friday. This reports the AFP news agency, which has a reporter on site who has seen at least twenty full body bags. The Ukrainian railway company Ukrzalyznytsia even speaks of a death toll of thirty, according to Reuters news agency, which could rise because more than a hundred people were injured.

Ukrainian state-owned Ukrzalyznytsia said two Russian missiles were fired at the train station. When the rockets hit, thousands of people were said to be at the station, which is used to evacuate civilians fleeing Russian violence. It’s for NRC not possible to independently verify these claims.