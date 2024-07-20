Gaza (Union)

At least 24 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip yesterday, according to the Civil Defense Authority in the Strip, while Palestinian factions considered these strikes an Israeli “response” to the International Court of Justice’s decision.

According to the Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip, at least 24 people were killed in the Israeli bombing, as a raid on the Nuseirat camp at dawn yesterday led to the deaths of two women and a child, according to an official at Al-Awda Hospital, where a fetus was rescued from the womb of its mother who died of her wounds.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s Special Envoy to the Middle East continues his efforts to reach a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians, and implement the two-state solution that the Israeli government rejects.

Sven Koopmans stressed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stubborn opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state does not prevent the European Union’s Middle East peace envoy from believing that the two-state solution is still achievable.

He said, “The priority today is to seek to put an end to the suffering in Gaza,” while working to avoid the outbreak of a regional war that would include Lebanon in particular.

The European envoy stressed that Brussels is indeed one of the capitals witnessing, behind the scenes, activity aimed at getting out of the crisis, noting that all the bloc’s countries agree on the need to establish a Palestinian state.