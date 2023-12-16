The Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) reported that at least 14 people were killed in air strikes that hit two houses on Old Gaza Street in Jabalia, and that dozens of others were killed as a result of a raid that hit another house in Jabalia.

The agency also reported that a large number of civilians were trapped under the rubble.

The Israeli army said that its aircraft targeted a building in Jabalia after its forces came under fire, and a number of Hamas militants were identified on its roof.

It was not clear whether the building referred to was one of the buildings that Wafa reported had been bombed.

The army said that its forces killed gunmen who barricaded themselves in two schools in Gaza City, raided apartments full of weapons in Khan Yunis, and discovered what it described as “underground infrastructure used by Hamas.”