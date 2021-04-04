Dozens killed in floods and landslides in Indonesia

The floods caused by torrential torrential torrents early Sunday morning killed 23 people on the Indonesian island of Flores, injured nine and left five, while eight were killed in the small neighboring country of East Timor.

“At least 49 families have been affected by the floods in Flores, in eastern Indonesia,” said Raditya Jati, a spokesman for the disaster management agency.

“Dozens of homes were buried under the mud in the village of Lamanelli … the floods washed away residents’ homes,” he added in a statement, referring to the eastern part of the island. He said that a bridge collapsed on the island of Adunara to the east, as rescuers were facing torrential rain, winds and heavy waves.

In neighboring East Timor, the state news agency Tatuli reported that eight people died in a landslide on the outskirts of the capital, Dili.

“We are currently focusing on transporting elderly victims, children and pregnant women to a safe place,” State Minister for Civil Protection Joachim Gusmao was quoted by the agency as saying.

A Reuters witness said a two-year-old boy was among the victims. Civil protection officials could not be reached for comment.

The electricity supply was cut off and the presidential palace was flooded with water, while the capital, Dili, witnessed torrential rains and strong winds since late on Saturday evening.

Social media posts showed collapsed buildings and cars inundated with flood waters.