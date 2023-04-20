At least 78 people died and more than 100 were injured in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Wednesday evening when chaos broke out during the distribution of relief supplies, the AP news agency reports.

According to eyewitnesses, Houthi rebels, who control the city, fired into the air to control the crowd. An electricity cable was hit and an explosion occurred, causing great panic. On movies on social media you can see how people were trampled in that chaos.

The distribution of food and other relief items in a school in the old city center of Sanaa mainly attracted poor people. Yemen, torn by the civil war that began in 2014, has long experienced a humanitarian crisis and widespread hunger. According to the United Nations, more than 21 million people in the country are in need of aid, or two-thirds of the population.

A spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior tells AP that the chaos could have arisen because aid supplies were distributed “randomly” without coordination with the local authorities. Two organizers of the aid campaign have been arrested and an investigation has been launched.