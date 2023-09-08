At least 49 civilians and 15 government soldiers were killed in two attacks by jihadists in northeastern Mali on Thursday, according to the country’s military rulers. Many others were injured and the death toll could rise. The interim government has stated this on national television, international news agencies report.

The jihadists attacked a passenger ship near the city of Timbuktu on the Niger River, the military government’s statement said. The ship was carrying civilians across the flooded plains separating the cities of Gao and Mopti during the rainy season. It was on its way from Gao when it was attacked.

A Malian military post in Bamba, further downriver in the Gao region, was also targeted. Government forces killed about 50 attackers in response, the statement said.

Authorities say the attacks were claimed by the Islamic extremist insurgent group JNIM, an umbrella coalition of armed groups linked to al-Qaeda. Three days of national mourning have been declared.

Violent uprising

Mali is one of several West African countries battling a violent jihadist insurgency. They have spread across the Sahel and to the West African coasts, despite international efforts to support local forces.

Growing insecurity in Mali has increased instability in the Sahel region of West Africa. Thousands of people have died and more than six million people have been displaced in the sub-Saharan Sahel region. Mali has experienced two coups since 2020, with the military vowing to end jihadist violence.

Thousands of UN troops are stationed in northeastern Mali, but the UN is preparing to withdraw the 17,000-strong MINUSMA peacekeeping mission from the country at the request of the coup plotters. They only want to work with mercenaries from the Russian Wagner group. The withdrawal must be completed by the end of the year.