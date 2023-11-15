Indian police said that at least 37 people were killed in the Indian part of the Kashmir region, on Wednesday, when the bus they were traveling in veered off a mountain road and fell into a valley.

The accident occurred near the town of Doda, about 200 kilometers southeast of Srinagar, the provincial capital.

Police fear the death toll will rise, because at least 18 wounded have been taken to hospital, according to authorities.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on social media, described the incident as “heartbreaking,” offering his condolences to the families of the victims.

For his part, Home Minister Amit Shah announced on the X platform that “the local administration is carrying out rescue operations” at the scene of the accident.

Traffic accidents are common on India’s vast road network, which suffers from poor maintenance and is notoriously dangerous.