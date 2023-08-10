At least 36 people have been killed in wildfires that have ripped through the resort town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui, authorities said, and sent thousands fleeing.

Video footage showed destroyed neighborhoods, businesses and burned-out vehicles on the western side of the island, where wildfires have cut off most roads outside Lahaina, Maui’s largest tourist destination and home to several large hotels.

Officials said late Wednesday evening that members of the Maui fire brigade are making strenuous efforts to put out three fires in different parts of the island, without adding further details.