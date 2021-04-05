More than a hundred people have died as a result of the torrential rains and floods that have affected several islands in eastern Indonesia, according to the latest balance provided by the authorities, although there are still dozens of missing. Only in the district of Flores Oriental, in the province of Lesser Eastern Sunda Islands, more than 60 bodies have been recovered due to floods and landslides, as reported by the Indonesian state news agency, Antara.

On the island of Alor, at least eleven people have perished, while at least 20 have died from the torrents of mud and ash caused by the eruption of the Lewotolo volcano, located on the island of Adonara, according to official sources cited by the agency German news DPA.

Thomas Ola, head of the Lembata district, has indicated that more than 60 people have been reported missing after several towns were partially buried after mud was washed away by heavy torrential rains in the area. Thus, he has stated that “fourteen localities are still totally isolated, with inaccessible roads,” so it is feared that the death toll may increase in the next few hours, once access to these places is achieved.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has expressed his condolences for what happened and has instructed the Government to respond to evacuate the victims and rebuild the damaged areas. The president has urged the population to follow the recommendations of the authorities.

The crisis could drag on into the next week, during which much of Indonesia could face extreme weather of torrential rains, hurricane-force winds and huge swells.