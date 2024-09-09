The Civil Defense in Gaza said that the Israeli raids targeted a gathering of at least 20 tents in a populated area.

He explained that 65 citizens were rescued, between dead and injured, in the Israeli bombing of the Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis.

Israeli media reported that initial reports indicated that 15 Hamas members were killed, including possibly senior officials.

Israeli media quoted the Israeli army as saying that under the direction of the Shin Bet, Aman and the Southern Command, air force planes attacked Hamas leadership elements who were working in a disguised command and control complex in the humanitarian area in Khan Yunis.

The Israeli military said that before the attack, many steps were taken to reduce the chance of harm to civilians.

The army spokesman explained: “This is another example of the systematic use by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip of the civilian population and infrastructure, including the humanitarian field, for the purpose of carrying out terrorist acts against the State of Israel and IDF forces.”