At least 40 people have been killed in a bomb explosion at a political rally in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. More than 150 others were also injured. It was a manifestation of the conservative Islamic party Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-F. Local police say it was a suicide bombing.
#Dozens #killed #injured #suicide #attack #Pakistan
