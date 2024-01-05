Jakarta (agencies)

Indonesian police announced that four people were killed and 42 injured in a two-train collision in West Java province yesterday, while authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. Video footage broadcast by the Metro and Compass news channels showed passengers being helped out of the cars, some of which had completely derailed.

West Java police spokesman Ibrahim Tombo said that the four dead were crew members of the two trains, adding that a total of 478 passengers were on board the two trains.

He explained that two crew members died after their bodies got stuck between the vehicles, adding, “It has not yet been possible to recover the body of one of them because it is still among the wreckage of the vehicles.”

Police said that ambulances rushed to transport the injured to hospitals following the accident that occurred near Bandung, the provincial capital.

The cause of the accident is not yet clear, but train operator PTKA and the regional government said they would investigate the accident in cooperation with transport safety officials.

A train accident in 2010 killed 36 people, the deadliest accident in recent years.