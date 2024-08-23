Aden (Union)

67 people were killed and 12 others injured due to heavy rains and floods that swept through the western Yemeni province of Hodeidah in the past few days, according to a report by the Emergency Committee yesterday. According to the report, about 13,000 families were affected in villages and Tihama regions, especially those located near valleys that overflowed with unprecedented rain torrents in several decades, while about 2,200 families were displaced from their villages due to the complete destruction of their homes. Regarding the damage to homes, the report stated that the flood waters completely destroyed 3,357 homes, and 5,519 homes were partially destroyed, and the floods swept away 6,522 homes built of huts, and more than 2,000 other homes, some of which were built of stones. Regarding agricultural lands and livestock, the floods have washed away vast areas of agricultural fields, the damage of which is being comprehensively assessed and identified, including 390 fields of agricultural crops in Al Mansouriya Directorate. The deaths of 1,391 sheep, 54 cows, and 8,403 beehives were recorded.

Regarding damage to roads, bridges and means of transportation, the report indicated that the floods swept away 1,337 sandy roads in various directorates of the governorate, 32 asphalt roads, and 21 rainwater drainage culverts. In addition, 19 vital bridges and 18 means of transportation were damaged, including eight that were swept away. The floods also damaged sewage basins in the city of Hodeidah, which may pose health and environmental risks.