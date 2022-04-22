At least 33 people, including students from the school, have been killed in a new bloody bomb attack on a mosque and religious school in northern Afghanistan. According to a Taliban official. The attack in the city of Imam Saheb is already the third on a Shia target in three days.

Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted the news about the devastating bomb attack in the town of Imam Saheb, in Kunduz province, where Dutch units had previously been stationed. “The perpetrators of these attacks are wicked through and through and serious efforts are being made to arrest and punish them,” he said.

Mujahid said at least 43 people were also injured, many of them students. Images were posted on social media of victims being taken from the mosque to a hospital. The house of worship is surrounded by shards of glass. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Text continues below tweet.



Series of attacks

The bloody attack follows several other bombings in recent days, for which the Afghan branch of Islamic State has claimed responsibility. The worst attack to date was on a Shia mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif yesterday, also killing and injuring dozens.

A roadside bomb also exploded near a boys’ school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Thursday, injuring two children. A third bomb in northern Kunduz injured 11 mechanics working for the country’s Taliban rulers.

Flared Battle

Since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan last August and the last international peacekeepers left the country, the struggle of Islamic State has flared up again. The terrorists are mainly targeting Shia Muslim communities. The Shia Hazara minority makes up between 10 and 20 percent of Afghanistan’s predominantly Sunni population of 38 million.

Earlier this month, two bombs exploded in Kabul’s Shia Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, killing at least seven students and injuring several others.

IS is also increasingly active in Pakistan. Local police issued a threat warning on Thursday, advising residents of Faisalabad to “be extremely vigilant.” The exact nature of the threat has not been disclosed.

