At least 40 people were killed when a tanker truck exploded following an accident in central Liberia, police said Tuesday.
The tanker loaded with gasoline broke out in flames after it fell into a hole on a road in Totota, 130 kilometers from the capital, Monrovia.
Dr. Francis Katie told the local Super Bonges TV channel that it is difficult to determine the number of victims, but he estimated that more than 40 people were killed in the accident.
“We have a team moving from one house to another to check on missing people,” he told AFP.
Police reported earlier that 15 people were killed and at least 30 injured due to passers-by gathering at the scene.
Deputy Inspector General of the National Police, Prince Mulbah, said, “A large number of people suffered burns.”
