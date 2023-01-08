Dozens of people were injured on Saturday when two subway trains collided in a subway tunnel in Mexico City. At least one person was killed. It was about a young woman.

According to the mayor of the Mexican capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, 57 people have been taken to hospital with injuries. Several people would be in bad shape, including a conductor. The victims are in seven different hospitals, spread across the city.

The collision took place in a tunnel between Potrero and La Raza metro stations. It is not yet clear how the accident happened. Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador has expressed support for the victims on Twitter.

Subway accidents are more common in the Mexican capital. In May 2021, a subway accident in Mexico City killed 26 people. A train set fell meters down when a bridge collapsed. An investigation by an independent company showed that the accident was caused by construction defects and maintenance issues, including a failure to carry out routine inspections.

Mexico City has an extensive metro system with a total of 226.5 kilometers of track and 195 stations. An average of 4.6 million passengers take the metro every day.