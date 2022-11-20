At least 29 dead leave a series of bombardments launched this Sunday, November 20, by Turkish aviation against what it assures are the bases of outlaw Kurdish militants, in northern Syria and Iraq. The Democratic Syrian Forces (FSD) stated that 11 civilians were among the dead. The assaults come a week after the explosion in central Istanbul that killed six people and for which Ankara blamed Kurdish militants.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense reported this Sunday, November 20, that, under an operation called ‘Claw-Sword’, planes from the Turkish Air Force attacked positions occupied by militants of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, PKK, and the Units of Protection of the Syrian People, YPG.

The Defense portfolio pointed out that the series of assaults occurred as retaliation for the attack on a street in Istanbul on Sunday, November 13, which left six people dead and 81 injured, and assured that the bases on which the offensive was launched this Sunday they were being used to launch “terrorist” attacks on Turkish soil.

“The Claw-Sword air operation was carried out successfully, within the scope of our strategy to eradicate terrorism at its source and eliminate terrorist attacks against our people and the security forces of northern Iraq and Syria,” said the Turkish Defense Ministry, in a statement.

According to Ankara, a total of 89 targets were destroyed and a “large number” of what it called “terrorists” were killed in the attacks that ranged from Tall Rifat in northwestern Syria to the Qandil Mountains in northeastern Iraq.

From Syria they denounce the death of 11 civilians and several soldiers

Farhad Shami, spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, (FSD), a Kurdish-led armed alliance, said Turkey’s assaults killed 11 civilians and destroyed a hospital, a power plant and grain crops. It added that the shelling hit two villages densely populated by displaced people.

“There were Turkish air strikes here, approximately five strikes (…) The bombing caused massive destruction. It closed the station completely and resulted in the death and injury of innocent civilians, who did not commit any sin,” said Abdulgafar Ali, a gas station attendant, in the town of Derik, which is at the junction of Syrian borders. , Iraq and Turkey.

For its part, the Women’s Protection Units, or YPJ, which are linked to the YPG, said the offensives targeted areas along the Turkey-Syria border, including Kobani, Derbasiyeh and Ein Issa. “The airstrikes are random and target people,” the YPJ media office noted.

Kobani is a strategic Syrian city with a Kurdish majority and close to the border with Turkey, which Ankara had previously tried to seize in its plans to establish a “safe zone” in the north of that country.

In addition, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) assured that the assaults reached Syrian army positions and counted at least 12 dead, including members of the Kurdish forces and Syrian soldiers.

The OSDH noted that Turkish warplanes carried out around 25 airstrikes in areas of Aleppo, Raqqa and Hasakah.

Turkey is justified in “the right to self-defense”

In justification for its actions, the government of Recep Tayip Erdogan cited the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

After the ramming, the Ministry of Defense published a photo of an F-16 fighter jet accompanied by the caption: “Recovery time! The scoundrels are being held to account for their treacherous attacks.”

Police and emergency service members work at the scene after an explosion in the busy Istiklal pedestrian street in Istanbul, Turkey, on November 13, 2022. © Kemal Aslan / Reuters

For his part, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin posted on his social media a photograph of the Turkish flag along with the phrase “Revenge time for Istiklal,” a reference to the busy Istanbul street where the attack last week took place.

However, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), considered by Ankara to be a Kurdish guerrilla in Turkey, rejects any participation in the terrorist attack for which it is accused.

With Reuters, AP and EFE