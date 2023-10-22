‘Dozens killed after nightly Israeli bombardments on Gaza Strip’

Bombings carried out by the Israeli army in the occupied Gaza Strip on Saturday night have killed dozens of Palestinians. According to international news agencies, Hamas reports 55 deaths, although that number is not specified NRC can be verified. On Saturday, Israel announced through an army spokesman that it would “step up” attacks on the Gaza Strip in order to thin out Hamas’s presence in the densely populated area as much as possible in preparation for a ground offensive.

Palestinian casualties also occurred in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, this time by an Israeli airstrike. According to Hamas, five Palestinians died there on Saturday. On Sunday morning, Israel carried out another airstrike on a mosque in the Palestinian refugee camp of Jenin, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz with a fighter jet. According to Israel, the target was a bunker where Hamas and Islamic Jihad were preparing an attack. One Palestinian was killed.