At least 36 people have been killed after heavy rains in southeastern Brazil. The storm in the coastal areas caused flooding and landslides, several international news agencies reported on Monday. 35 people died in the city of São Sebastião, near São Paolo. A seven-year-old girl died in the nearby town of Ubatuba. Carnival was also celebrated in Brazil this weekend; celebrations have been canceled in several cities.

Rescuers are still looking for victims. Communities around São Sebastião, Ubatuba, and the nearby coastal towns of Ilhabela and Bertioga are partly isolated and roads are impassable. The mayor of São Sebastião speaks of “a chaotic situation.” More than fifty houses have collapsed in the city. For now, the heavy rain in the coastal area around São Paulo will continue. The authorities fear that the number of deaths will rise further.

The state of São Paolo has declared a state of emergency in six cities for the next 180 days. More than 600 millimeters of rain fell in one day in the affected region. Authorities speak of unprecedented extreme weather conditions. Brazilian President Lula da Silva is on his way to the area.