In Tripoli, at least 45 people have been killed in recent days in violence between warring factions of the UN-recognized government, which has its seat in the Libyan capital. At least 146 others were injured. Medical authorities report this according to international news agencies. The warring parties are the 444 Brigade and the Rada, which acts as a police force in Tripoli. It is unclear how many civilians and militia members are among the dead and injured.

The violence began Monday after Mahmoud Hamza, a commander of the Defense Ministry-affiliated 444 Brigade, was captured at Tripoli’s Mitiga airport. A ceasefire was announced on Tuesday and Hamza was released. Then the violence subsided again. Rada and the 444 Brigade have been fighting each other for some time. Last May, both sides also took up arms after a senior member of the 444 Brigade was captured by Rada militiamen.

Since 2014, Libya has been divided between rival governments in the east and west of the country, each supported by well-armed militias and foreign governments. The Rada and the 444 Brigade both belong to the UN-recognized government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibeh. Turkey and Qatar are important allies of that government. General Khalifa Haftar is in power in the east of the country – he is supported by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

