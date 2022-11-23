Western Turkey has been hit by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake. The quake’s epicenter was in the town of Golkaya, in the Black Sea province of Düzce, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported. The tremors were felt as far as Istanbul, some 200 kilometers away, and in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The earthquake took place at just after four o’clock in the morning (3 o’clock Dutch time). At least 35 aftershocks were recorded. The earthquake woke many people from their sleep and many ran out of their homes in panic. The power in the region has also gone out.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca writes on Twitter that 35 people were injured, most of them in Düzce, but also one in Istanbul. A man was seriously injured when he jumped out of a building in panic. There are no reports of major material damage yet, according to the Ministry of the Interior. See also BRICS countries expressed readiness to help South Africa in the fight against Omicron

“We have checked almost all surrounding villages and apart from a few destroyed barns, there is no serious damage anywhere,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told broadcaster TRT Haber. “There was a power outage during the earthquake, but the authorities are working to restore the electricity.”

Schools remain closed

In Golkaya, people gathered in a central square, some wrapped in blankets distributed by the emergency relief agency, television footage showed. Duzce Governor Cevdet Atay said schools in the region will remain closed on Wednesday as a precaution.

Several tectonic plates border each other on the territory of Turkey. In November 1999, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 killed about 900 people, also in Düzce. In September of the same year, a particularly strong 7.4 magnitude earthquake had claimed the lives of more than 17,000 people in the region around the industrial city of Izmit, some 130 kilometers away. An earthquake in Izmir in October 2020 killed more than a hundred people. See also Multiple explosions in Kiev after attacks with suspected kamikazedrones

Experts also expect a strong earthquake in the near future for the metropolis of Istanbul, which is home to about 16 million people.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.