The Government of Aragon reports that there are nine very serious injuries and another eight serious injuries. At the moment evacuation efforts continue and the total number of victims is unknown. A telephone number has been enabled for family members: 976715980

01/18/2025



Updated at 1:36 p.m.





Dozens of people have been injured to various degrees when a chairlift derailed in the Astún ski resort (Huesca) early this Saturday, in Canal Roya, as confirmed by the president of Aragón, Jorge Azcón, in a message on his social networks. The Government of Aragon has reported moments later that the total number of injuries is still unknown, because evacuation tasks continue.

Yes, it has confirmed that there are nine very serious injuries and another eight serious injuries. The person in the most serious condition at the moment is a woman, who will be transferred by helicopter to the Miguel Servet Hospital in Zaragoza.

Informed of the accident at the Astún ski resort, I am traveling there from Formigal in the company of counselor Bermúdez de Castro.

All the necessary services of the DGA work to care for the affected and injured people. — Jorge Azcón (@Jorge_Azcon) January 18, 2025

In addition, four helicopters have been activated: one from Zaragoza, one from Teruel, one from the Civil Guard and another from Navarra to evacuate injured people. 061 has reinforced all its resources in the area. All hospitals in the area and the capital have been activated to receive the injured, especially the closest ones (those in Jaca, Huesca, Miguel Servet, Clínico Universitario, Royo Villanova in Zaragoza and Barbastro).

According to the first information The cable that holds the chairs has become slack and has derailed in a sectionas shown in the published videos, although the reason for the problem is still unknown.









The Aragonese Government has also requested the maximum dissemination of an authorized information telephone number for family members: it is 976715980.