The Turkish Ministry of Health announced that 78 people were injured in a forest fire in the western province of Izmir, including 29 injured people who are still receiving treatment in hospitals. It indicated in a statement yesterday that it had sent 10 ambulances, 3 teams from the National Medical Rescue Team, and 42 health care personnel to the area, according to the Anadolu Agency.

A fire broke out in the Yamanlar Mountain area of ​​Izmir last Tuesday before the authorities largely controlled it by Thursday afternoon.

“The fire broke out again on Thursday evening and spread very quickly due to winds that reached speeds of 80 km per hour,” said Suleiman Elban, the governor of Izmir.