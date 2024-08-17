Bild: Over 30 people injured in fire at Ferris wheel in Leipzig

More than 30 people were injured in a fire on a Ferris wheel during the annual Highfield music festival, which took place in the German city of Leipzig, the publication reported, citing law enforcement agencies. Picture.

“At the moment, it is known that more than 30 people were injured, including four police officers, but, presumably, all of them received minor injuries,” the police said.

The German Red Cross stressed that two people were seriously injured and are currently in hospital. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and it was soon extinguished.

Earlier, the Telegram channel Shot published footage of a fire on the Ferris wheel. During the celebration, two cabins with people inside caught fire.