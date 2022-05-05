Jamal Ibrahim, agencies (capitals)

Yesterday, clashes erupted between the Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators, following renewed visits by settlers to the courtyard of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, after a hiatus of about 10 days, which resulted in dozens of injuries among Palestinians.

Local sources confirmed the extensive presence of the Israeli police at the site, which witnessed a state of tension between Palestinians and police forces who fired rubber bullets and tear gas.

The Israeli police said in a statement that they “repelled the rioters who threw various objects at the police,” confirming that a policeman was slightly injured.

The director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Omar Al-Kiswani, said that “600 settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque until 11:00 local time.”

Pictures showed traces of smashed seats and belongings scattered in the vicinity of the tribal prayer hall, which the Israeli forces had previously deployed in its vicinity.

The official Palestinian news agency “Wafa” stated that “dozens of those stationed inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque were injured by suffocation and rubber-coated metal bullets during the clashes.”

According to the agency, “the Israeli police suppressed those stationed in the mosque, which resulted in injuries from suffocation and rubber bullets, and surrounded some of them inside the Qibli Mosque.”

Palestinian sources reported that the Israeli police closed the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque completely, a measure they usually take for a short time during the outbreak of clashes.

Yesterday, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned allowing settlers to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police.

In a statement, the ministry called on Israel, “as the occupying power, to stop all practices and violations against the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, respect its sanctity, stop all measures aimed at changing the historical and legal status quo, and respect the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration.”

For its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the decision of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, to allow settlers to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, and considered it a blatant challenge to the international community and the Arab and Islamic worlds.

The Foreign Ministry said in a press statement yesterday, broadcast by the Palestinian News and Information Agency (Wafa), that “Bennett’s decision is a disregard and challenge to all calls and efforts launched by the loyal and concerned to extend the lull period beyond Ramadan and the holidays, but this decision to return to the incursions expresses his contempt. These efforts and his defiance of the existing historical legal situation and the imposition of a new reality in which the time-sharing of Al-Aqsa and its courtyards so far.”

She added that “the evidence of this was today the complete closure of the mosque’s doors, the siege of worshipers and those who are in retreat inside the tribal mosque, closing the doors on them, destroying the door of the tribal mosque, and attacking those present in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa to empty it completely of Muslims.”

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry also warned against “the consequences of the continuation of such serious violations, which constitute a flagrant violation of the rules of international law and the Geneva Conventions, and cause to stoke the spirit of violence and tension, and a threat to international peace and security.”

In another context, 3 Israelis were killed and 6 others were injured as a result of an attack carried out by a young man with an ax in the city of Elad, east of Tel Aviv.

Local sources said that Magen David Adom teams were treating a number of seriously injured people, and stated that the police had asked Elad residents not to leave their homes.

The sources stated that the Israeli forces are chasing the perpetrator of the attack, believing that there is more than one perpetrator.

The Israeli Army Radio said that a suspect in the attack is being pursued in Elad and it appears that he used an ax in his attack, while Israeli media broadcast initial pictures of the scene of the operation.

The police explained that the operation was double and was carried out by shooting and the use of a white weapon.

Police deployed barricades along the arteries near the scene of the attack in Elad, while Hebrew media reported that a suspected car was seen fleeing the scene.