Dozens of people were injured when a tent collapsed during a storm in Kissing, South Germany near Augsburg. The police suspect about thirty victims, local media report. Meteorologists warn that flooding and mudslides are imminent in the coming days due to the continuous rain in southern Germany, Switzerland and the western part of Austria.
