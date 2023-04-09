Dozens have been injured at a large Turkish wedding in Düsseldorf, West Germany, apparently from carbon monoxide. At least 34 people had to be treated in a hospital with symptoms of poisoning, German media report. Other guests had already sought medical help themselves.

Possible cause are power generators and heat radiators that were used because the room was too cold.

When a person at the wedding was not feeling well, an ambulance was called. The carbon monoxide detector of the paramedics immediately raised the alarm. The fire brigade, which was then called in, pumped fresh air into the building with powerful equipment.

About 150 to 200 people attended the celebration. The large-scale rescue operation lasted five hours.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: