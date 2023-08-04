Dozens of people were injured when an Eritrean cultural festival in the Swedish capital Stockholm descended into chaos. Swedish media reports that about a thousand demonstrators stormed the site. According to police, 52 people required medical attention for various types of injuries, some of which resulted in hospitalization.
