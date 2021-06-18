In a new neighborhood in the south of Antwerp, a school building under construction partly collapsed on Friday, leaving dozens of people injured. Which reports the Antwerp fire brigade. Emergency services have pulled a dozen injured from under the rubble and are in contact with a number of people who are still trapped.

Police are urging you to stay away. The injured were construction workers who were working in and around the building. The municipality has announced the medical emergency plan.

What exactly happened is still unclear. On first images shows that at least the top floor of a school under construction has collapsed. A stand that was set up against the school has also collapsed. The Antwerp emergency services were called around 2.45 pm.