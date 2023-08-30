The corpses of unknown soldiers lie stacked in a small brick warehouse not far from the front line in Donetsk.

There Margo, 26, assured that she talks with the dead.

“It may sound weird, but I’m the one who wants to apologize for their deaths. I want to thank them somehow. It’s like they can hear but don’t respondr,” he said.

At his messy desk, facing the heavy morgue door, he sits, pen in hand. Her job is to record the details of the fallen.

Ukraine does not offer an official count of its war dead – the Ukrainian military has declared the figures a state secret – but Margo knows that the losses are enormous.

US officials, quoted by The New York Times, recently put the death toll at 70,000 and the wounded at 120,000.

The numbers are staggering, especially when you consider that the Ukrainian armed forces only number half a million strong. The United Nations (UN) has recorded 9,177 civilian deaths to date.

Hard and painful work

On the inside of her right arm, Margo has a small tattoo of a mother and her son, with the son’s date of birth engraved on it. She has her nails painted in the colors of the flag and wears a black T-shirt with the inscription “I am Ukrainian” on the front.

“The hardest thing is when you see a young man dead who has not even turned 20 or 22 years old. And realize that he did not die, but was killed. He was killed for his own land. That is the most painful thing. You cannot get used to it. to this. Now it’s just about [ayudar] the boys to get home“, said.

The most difficult day of her life, she said, was when her partner was taken to the mortuary. Andrii, 23, was killed in combat on December 29, 2022.

“He died defending his homeland. But then, for the umpteenth time, I became convinced that he should be here, he should be helping the fallen,” he explained.

She admitted that the work has hardened her, like steel. And despite how painful it is to see how the bodies are brought to the morgue, she assured that she never cries in public.

“I keep it all inside me until I come home at night. no one sees my tears“, he asserted.

because of the offense

In April, estimates leaked by the Pentagon they put Ukrainian deaths at 17,500. The jump to over 70,000 can be partly blamed on the counter-offensive in the south.

The first days of the counter-offensive were particularly hard for the Ukrainian infantry: “worse than Bakhmut,” a commander told the BBC. The city of Donetsk fell to Russian hands in May during one of the bloodiest battles of the war so far.

Ukraine has changed tack, realizing the high cost in newly trained soldiers of its efforts to break through the defenses of the Russian invaders.

They were dying “by the dozens” every day, a senior sergeant fighting around the town of Velyka Novosilka, in Donetsk.

At the mortuary, one of several along the front line, they work to identify unknown soldiers, coming straight from the battlefield.

The body bags are removed, one at a time, and the search for clues begins.

Inside the first bag is the corpse of a young man, eyes open and hands folded neatly in his lap. He has a cut face and a gash on his leg. Then they bring out another corpse, which is missing the fingers of its right hand; blood and mud from the battlefield stain his uniform.

The morgue staff open their pockets, still full of everyday objects: keys, a cell phone, a wallet with family photos. In death, these objects are now clues that could reunite the unidentified with their families.

On another body bag, written in black marker, the word “Unidentified” is crossed out and replaced by a man’s name and his unit details.

more appear body bagsbut information restrictions do not allow us to say how many.

Superiors help too

A group of soldiers – commanders of various ranks – arrive in an army van and stroll outside the mortuary, smoking cigarettes.

They inspect a body, to see if the soldier is from their platoon, company, or battalion. He looks like he died in an artillery attack: part of his head is missing and the injuries to his body are severe, even worse when he is turned over.

“This is difficult, unpleasant but necessary and part of our job. We have to fire the boys properly,” said a deputy battalion commander who calls himself “Avocat.”

The officer asserted that they will bring more men from their unit to help identify the body.

The cemeteries speak

The scale of the casualties is laid bare in Ukrainian cemeteries.

Sunflowers hang heavy in the afternoon sun at the Krasnopilske holy ground in Dnipro, an honor guard for the freshly dug graves that stretch ever closer to the perimeter.

In one of them, Oksana, 31, cries alone. Photos of her late husband, Pavlo, stare at her.

The bearded and muscular sergeant was a champion powerlifter and personal trainer. Killed during the previous Ukrainian counter-offensive, near the city of Izium in Novemberwhen a missile from a Russian helicopter hit their convoy.

“He went voluntarily to defend our country,” the widow said.

“He was a warrior at heart, loving freedom. He was the embodiment of our Ukrainian spirit,” he added.

They were slow to identify the body of Pavlo, who, along with other occupants of the vehicle in which he was traveling, suffered severe burns. He was finally recognized by a tattoo.

The yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flags flutter over each grave in the gentle breeze; there are hundreds of them. Each is a sign of the heavy losses that are taking place daily on the battlefields to the east and south, filling the graveyards of cities and towns across the country.

Suffering: the fuel of resistance

A year and a half after the start of the war, few families have not been affected by grief.

However, the will to fight does not seem to have waned. If anything, the losses have galvanized, for now, the determination for victory.

Oksana and Pavlo made a wartime pact: if he died, she would join the army. For two months she has been part of an aerial surveillance drone unit on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

A week after the interview at the cemetery, Oksana was wearing a bulletproof vest and heading to an outpost looking for a Russian anti-tank unit that is attacking Ukrainian forces.

Asked why he put himself in danger, he replied that it was his “moral duty”, while playing with the silver wedding ring on his right hand.

“I need to continue what he (referring to his partner) started. So his efforts will not be in vain. Volunteering and donations are fine, but I want to be part of it, part of our victory.“, he added.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar warned that the disclosure of the figures of the victims will be criminally punished.

“Why is this data secret?” he asked rhetorically.

“Because during the active phase of the war, the number of dead and wounded is used by the enemy to calculate our probable further actions. If the enemy has this information, they will begin to understand some of our next steps.“.

gloomy forecasts

Men of the 68th Jaeger Brigade, fighting to stop Russian advances on the Eastern Front near the city of Kupiansk, suffer the consequences of war.

With temperatures in excess of 35 degrees, the BBC team sought shelter under camouflage netting, away from the midday heat and the ever-present danger of Russian drones.

The deputy battalion commander, known by the callsign “Lermontov”, was thoughtful and gloomy. And he predicted a long war while he drank a fresh coffee.

“The Russians won’t stop and we won’t. You cannot negotiate with them. The West doesn’t get it,” he said, adding: “Young soldiers who expected to return home in a year now realize they will be gone longer.”.

The officer is a veteran of the fighting in Donbas, who has been fighting Russia since 2014. How long do you expect this war to last? “Another ten years,” he replied.

His gloomy mood was understandable. On August 1, a sergeant major from his brigade and two other soldiers were killed in a single Russian mortar attack.

“He was a legend,” said “Lermontov”. The dead man’s car is still parked where he left it, a few meters away. And his belongings are still inside the vehicle.

While he was speaking, “Lermontov’s” phone rang. She was the mother of a soldier killed the week before. She wanted to know why armed youths were being sent to attack Russian trenches if Ukraine had received so much modern Western weaponry.

But on this nearly 1,000-kilometre front, many brigades lack the latest armored vehicles or long-range guns. The reality is that in many of the trenches, Ukrainian soldiers have to fend for themselves.

“I don’t have an answer for her, she doesn’t understand that we don’t have everything we need,” she lamented.

At a medal ceremony, in the garden of a house that serves as the company’s base, the BBC found the brigade commander, Colonel Oleksii. The uniformed man had just returned from the sergeant major’s funeral.

“We had two big (Russian attacks). I think we were very successful, we found about 35 bodies. So I think we basically demolished a company,” he said.

Overall, Russia’s casualties are higher than Ukraine’s, some 120,000 dead, according to the latest US estimate. But its army and its population are also much larger.

Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines asserted that Russia’s ability to absorb pain seems limitless.

When Colonel Oleksii is asked what he says to the families of the fallen, he answers:

“I just apologize for not providing enough security. Maybe I was a bad leader, bad planning. And I thank you for giving everything for this fight.“, he admitted.

