How did you feel about the content of this article?

Bus carrying 48 people exploded after crashing into a pillar and falling off a bridge | Photo: Reproduction YouTube/ SAMAA TV

At least 51 people died Sunday morning in two unrelated transport accidents in Pakistan. A bus crash on a bridge in the southwestern province of Balochistan killed at least 41 people. Shortly thereafter, the sinking of a boat carrying students during an excursion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in northwest Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of at least ten children aged between 7 and 14 years. Another nine minors are missing and 11 were rescued, six of which are in critical condition, according to local police.

According to local authorities, the bus that crashed early on Sunday, in the city of Bela, was carrying 48 people. The vehicle collided with one of the pillars of a bridge and fell, exploding. The initial hypothesis of the investigations is that the driver slept. Of the three rescued alive, one died from his injuries and two others are in serious condition in hospital. The bodies will have to be identified by means of DNA, to be delivered to the families.