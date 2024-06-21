Nearly 50 people have been killed in floods, mudslides and landslides in southern China, following very heavy rainfall in recent days. The number of casualties and damage to infrastructure is particularly high in the southern province of Guangdong.

The epicenter of the storm was the city of Meizhou in Guangdong, where the Songyuan River suffered the worst flooding in history, according to state media. Earlier this week, authorities evacuated more than ten thousand people from the city due to the risk of flooding. More than 130,000 people in the city were without power.

A code red has been declared in the neighboring region of Guangxi due to the historically high level of the Li River. In the city of Guilin, also in Guangxi, thousands of people were evacuated after the famous Lijiang River burst its banks, causing the worst flooding in more than 25 years. In total, hundreds of kilometers of highways, dozens of bridges and thousands of houses have been destroyed by the storms in the south.

China suffers from flooding every year due to heavy rain, but this year the rainy season is heavier than normal and also started a lot earlier. In the coming days, the south as well as the more central and northern regions of China are expected to experience heavy rainfall, with up to 80 millimeters of rain possible locally.