A collision between two buses in the Kafrin region of Senegal killed 38 and injured almost 100 people. About the incident with several dozen dead informs local news portal Senenews.

“According to a number of sources, the preliminary death toll is 38, and at least 100 were injured. A bus traveling from Dakar collided with another bus from the Kedugu region,” the report said.

President Maki Sall expressed his condolences over the tragedy and declared three days of mourning in the country.

