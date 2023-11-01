Home page politics

Split

Israeli airstrikes have destroyed the Jabalia refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City. © Abdul Qader Sabbah/AP

The war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas is intensifying. A major Israeli attack on Jabalia results in many deaths – including terrorists, but also civilians. The overview.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – Numerous people were killed in a major attack by the Israeli military on Jabalia in the north of the Gaza Strip. According to the military, around 50 terrorists were killed in the strike on Tuesday, including a mastermind of the massacre by the Islamist Hamas in Israel on October 7th. At least 35 people, including children and women, were killed in the attack, according to a doctor at Kamal Adwan Hospital.

In addition, more than 200 injured people were admitted to the clinic, said Hussam Abu Safija of the German Press Agency. When asked about the civilian casualties of the major attack, a spokesman for the Israeli army told the US television channel CNN: “This is the tragedy of war.”

Death and devastation in Jabalia

Large craters and completely destroyed houses can be seen in images from the bombed city. Palestinians are searching for survivors and bodies in the mountains of rubble. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, “hundreds of people” were injured and killed in the attack on Jabalia. The authorities did not provide an exact number of deaths. The information could not initially be independently verified.

The Israeli military spoke of a “large-scale attack” on a “Hamas military stronghold” in the west of the city. Terrorists, among other things, were trained there. In addition to ground troops, combat aircraft were also involved in the attack. Tunnels also collapsed as a result of the bombing.

Israel: mastermind of Hamas massacres left dead

The operation killed Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari, who was reportedly involved in the Hamas massacres in the Israeli border area three and a half weeks ago. As is usual for Hamas, he hid among civilians. The Islamist organization had control of civilian buildings in the area, it said. Meanwhile, two Israeli soldiers were also killed in fighting with Hamas. The two 20-year-old men died on Tuesday in the north of the coastal area, it was said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “deeply concerned” about the worsening of the conflict. This included the expansion of ground operations by the Israeli armed forces as well as intensified air strikes and continued rocket fire from Gaza into Israel, the United Nations announced on Tuesday in New York. Guterres reiterated calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and unhindered access for aid workers to the Gaza Strip.

South American countries condemn Israel’s actions

Meanwhile, Bolivia broke off diplomatic relations with Israel over its attacks on the Gaza Strip. The South American country made the decision “in rejection and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip and the threat to international peace and security,” the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

At the same time, the South American countries Chile and Colombia recalled their ambassadors for consultations. “Chile strongly condemns the military operation in the Gaza Strip and notes with grave concern that this operation, which constitutes a collective punishment of the Palestinian civilian population, does not respect the fundamental norms of international law,” the Chilean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Israel is again calling on civilians to flee

The Israeli army had repeatedly called on the residents of the northern Gaza Strip to seek safety in the south as it wanted to fight the Islamist Hamas facilities in the north. But there are also Israeli air strikes in the south. Meanwhile, the army repeated its call to flee to the south.

Another 59 trucks with urgently needed relief supplies arrived there on Tuesday. According to aid organizations, just over 200 trucks have arrived in the coastal area sealed off by Israel since the beginning of the Gaza war. However, according to the UN, 100 truckloads are needed every day to provide the 2.2 million people with essentials. Before the war began, an average of 500 trucks came into the area every day, according to the UN emergency relief office OCHA.

Clashes also in the West Bank

Meanwhile, there were renewed clashes with the Israeli military in the West Bank, in which two people were killed on Tuesday, according to Palestinian sources. Six other people were injured in the raid, one of them critically. The situation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has deteriorated considerably since the beginning of the war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip.

USA strengthens deterrence in the Middle East

The US military is now moving another 300 soldiers to the Middle East, but not to Israel, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder announced in Washington on Tuesday. The aim is to support deterrence efforts in the region and to strengthen the protection of US forces there. The USA has previously deployed several warships and fighter aircraft to the region. In Iraq and Syria, US forces have been the target of attacks by pro-Iranian militias in recent days.

What will be important on Wednesday

The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip could be opened to allow wounded Palestinians into Egypt for treatment, according to the Egyptian Red Crescent. The employees have been informed to be ready for Wednesday, said the Secretary General of the Red Crescent in North Sinai, Raed Abdel Nasser, to the German Press Agency. Rafah is the only crossing in the Gaza Strip that is not controlled by Israel. dpa