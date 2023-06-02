Home page World

Split

Rescue workers work at the site where a passenger train derailed in the eastern Indian state of Orissa. © —/Press Trust of India/dpa

Serious train accident in India with many dead and injured – the full extent was initially not foreseeable in the evening. Eyewitnesses reported harrowing scenes.

Dozens of people were killed in a serious train crash in India on Friday evening. The extent was initially difficult to grasp: The PTI news agency and other media, citing various railway representatives, reported 70 deaths, while other newspapers reported around 50. A high-ranking official in the state of Odisha spoke of 600 injuries, according to the “Hindustan Times”, who were in the hospital were treated. According to the authorities, dozens of ambulances are said to be on site.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. local time. The rescue work took place in the dark. Videos showed how helpers tried to save passengers from overturned wagons. Two passenger trains and one freight train are said to have been involved in the accident.

“It is a major accident and the number of casualties could rise significantly,” a senior official in Balasore district, a place near the scene of the accident, told the Indian Express newspaper. “We have not yet started recovering the bodies because our priority at the moment is to get the injured to the hospital and get the necessary treatment.”

An eyewitness told local television station NDTV that he saw human body parts everywhere. He woke up when his train derailed. “10 to 15 people fell on me. My hands and neck were injured,” said the eyewitness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Shaken by Odisha train crash. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the grieving families.” In his tweet, he also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The prime minister’s office announced compensation for the relatives of the dead of 200,000 rupees (2,267 euros) each. Injured should therefore get 50,000 rupees (567 euros) each. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also pledged Rs 1 million in compensation for the families of the dead. According to the information, seriously injured people should receive 200,000 rupees each and slightly injured people 50,000 rupees each. dpa