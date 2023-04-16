UPDATEOn Saturday, at least 56 people, including three United Nations staffers, were killed in ongoing violence between paramilitaries and Sudan’s regular army. Some 600 injured are also in hospitals. This is reported by a local doctors’ organization. KLM avoids airspace due to the violent confrontations in the African country.

Three UN World Food Program employees were killed in a firefight between the warring factions at an airport in Kabkabiya, in the western part of the country, the government said. BBC. Two other staff members were seriously injured. UN agency vehicles were also looted.

In addition to the reported deaths, at least 595 people across the country were injured, dozens of them in critical condition. Sudanese Doctors’ Union reports this to the news agency Reuters. It is unclear whether all of the cases involve civilians. The Sudanese doctors’ union is calling for an immediate ceasefire to protect the lives of innocent people and to treat the injured.

KLM avoids Sudan airspace. The airline itself does not fly to the capital Khartoum, but normally flies across the country to countries such as Kenya and Tanzania. But the situation is now flying around the country.

Fighting at international airport

Sudan was rocked on Saturday by violence between the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Fighting took place at the international airport of the capital Khartoum, the presidential palace and at the Sudanese state broadcaster, among others. Both sides claim control of the airport and the presidential palace. At least two people were killed at Khartoum airport. There were also deaths in the cities of Omdurman, Nyala, El Obeid and El Fasher. See also Deficits in deleting right-wing extremist content

Army soldiers in the streets of Khartoum © Bakri Jad via REUTERS



Wopke Hoekstra, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said via Twitter that he was ‘deeply concerned’ about the fighting. “I call on all parties to de-escalate and stop all forms of violence immediately. Protection of the Sudanese people is a priority.’

Fifty Dutchmen

The ministry has declared code red for the whole of Sudan in the travel advice. The Dutch are urged to stay indoors. The Dutch embassy in Sudan has contact with fifty Dutch people. This was reported by the Dutch ambassador, Irma van Dueren, on Saturday evening in the Radio 1 program With an eye to tomorrow.

The embassy mainly has contact with Sudanese Dutch people, people with double passports. “They come in and out of the country,” she says. This makes it difficult to form an active picture of the number of Dutch people in the country. Van Dueren calls on people to register with the embassy ‘to get the best possible picture of how many there are and to help them’. See also Football Wild Party in Toronto: Canada advanced to the men’s soccer World Cup for the first time since 1986

Van Dueren is currently in the Netherlands. She was at Schiphol on Saturday morning to fly back to Khartoum, but that could not take place because the airport there is closed due to the fierce fighting. “Early in the morning we heard noises that there was unrest. I tried to go anyway, but at one point I heard that the airport was closed.” The ambassador is in contact with her embassy team and the Dutch in Sudan. “They are sometimes difficult to understand, the shooting is so loud,” said Van Dueren.

Plane shot at

Saudi Arabia reported ‘an accident’ with a Saudi plane at the airport in Khartoum. It would have been fired on while passengers and crew members were on board. The Saudia airline has taken all passengers, crew members and employees to the Saudi Arabian embassy in the Sudanese capital. It also canceled all onward flights to and from Sudan until further notice.

The violence comes after weeks of rising tensions between army chief al-Burhan and his number two Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, better known as Hemedti. He heads the RSF. The two are in conflict over the integration of the RSF into the regular army. See also Athletics | Reetta Hurske runs in the preliminaries of the quick hurdles - HS follows the World Championships in Athletics

During a military coup in 2021, al-Burhan and Hemedti still worked together, but Hemedti has increasingly distanced himself from al-Burhan. In recent months, Hemedti said the coup was a mistake that brought no change to Sudan but revived the remnants of Omar al-Bashir’s regime. Al-Bashir was deposed in 2019 after a popular uprising.

Text continues below the photo

People in Khartoum run past an army vehicle. ©AFP



EU and US: end violence

According to doctors, there have also been violent incidents in residential areas. Civic leaders have called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent a “total collapse” of the country. Protracted confrontation could significantly worsen the security situation in the country, which is already beset by economic problems and tribal violence.

The EU and the US, among others, have called for an end to the violence. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations – also calls for this.

RSF Commander, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. ©AFP



Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. ©AFP

