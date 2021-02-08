At least 15 people were killed and more than 160 others remained missing after a section of a glacier collapsed in northern India, which led to an avalanche and flash floods that washed away hydropower projects and bridges.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning in the Shamuli region of the state of Utarkhand in the Himalayas, at an altitude of 2,000 meters above sea level.

Floodwaters carrying blocks of glacier destroyed two hydroelectric projects and five bridges over the Alaknanda River network and washed away roads, forcing authorities to evacuate villages in the area.

District police said that 15 bodies were recovered from different places in rescue operations that continued throughout the night.

State Police Chief Ashok Kumar told reporters on Monday that 202 people were missing after the tragedy, but 25 people were saved.

He added that relief and rescue operations are in full swing, and efforts are underway to rescue about 30 workers trapped in a factory tunnel.

National and local disaster response teams have been deployed along with teams from the Indo-Tibetan border police, army and divers to participate in the rescue efforts.

“We have intensified the search for these 30 workers since morning. We rescued 12 workers from another tunnel on Sunday,” said Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesman Vivek Pandey, adding that the rugged terrain, low temperatures, mud and debris in the tunnel pose great challenges for rescue workers.

Experts say the mountainous terrain and environmental degradation of the region make it vulnerable to disasters. In 2013, Utrecht was hit by the heaviest monsoon rains in nearly 90 years, killing more than 6,000 people.